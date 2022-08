ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two females in their 20s were shot Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Child Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the two victims, who were both shot in the upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are still following up on leads and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.