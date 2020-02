ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Hudson Avenue Thursday night.

RPD said shortly before 10:30 p.m., it responded to the report of a man shot. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old man shot at least once in the lower body.

He was taken to the hospital with what we are told are non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody but anyone with information is asked to call 911.