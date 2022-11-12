Editor’s note (11/12): Following an update from MSCO, the color and vehicle body have been changed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement is investigating a hit-and-run car accident that took place in the Town of Penfield Saturday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:30 p.m. in the Tops plaza, a red SUV/Crossover struck a man operating a motorized scooter.

MCSO has obtained and reviewed security footage of the incident, but details are limited at this time. The status of the victim is currently unknown.

Following the incident, the car left the area without stopping, deputies said.

The plaza is located at 1601 Penfield Road. MCSO is asking anyone with information to contact 911.

Location