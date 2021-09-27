Rochester man charged with murder for fatal stabbing on West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and another is facing murder charges after a stabbing in Rochester Monday evening.

It happened on West Main Street in the city around 6 p.m. According to police, officers arriving on scene found a 36-year-old man outside with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The victim has not yet been identified

Officials say investigators quickly identified 61-year-old Eddie Welch of Rochester as a suspect. They say they learned that Welch and the victim were at least mutual acquaintances and had got in an argument in which Welch stabbed the victim.

Welch was charged with second degree murder and remanded to the Monroe County Jail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rochester City Court.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.