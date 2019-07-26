Police investigate fatal stabbing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

It happened around midnight on Karnes Street, a block away from School Number 30.

Police were called there for reports of a person stabbed. Officers found the victim dead on the scene.

They are not releasing any identifying information about that victim until that person’s family can be notified.

Meanwhile police say there were a number of witnesses to the stabbing. Investigators were speaking with them overnight to determine what happened.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and the neighborhood is not in danger.