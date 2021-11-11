Police investigate fatal shooting, beating near RTS Transit Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are on the scene of a homicide along Saint Paul Street in the city.

According to investigators, at least two suspects approached a man in his early 20s outside the RTS Transit Center shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. They shot him and beat him in the street before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police at the scene say there are two suspects, but no one in custody. They believe this was not a random shooting.

“It’s obviously 1:30 in the afternoon in the middle of the week, so there was a lot of people out here,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “There was a lot of people out here at the time of the assault, the time of the shooting, so it is obviously our hope that people will come forward and tell us exactly what they saw.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911

BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Rochester is now at 71 homicides thus far in 2021. @RochesterNYPD report a man was beaten to death & robbed at the intersection of St. Paul & Bragdon Pl. No suspects arrested yet or motive. #ROC pic.twitter.com/9y66h4QUgv — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) November 11, 2021

The fatal shooting Thursday afternoon came hours after two people were killed in a double shooting downtown. That early morning shooting made 2021 the deadliest year in Rochester’s history.

“It has to stop,” Umbrino said. “It’s worse than a war zone out here lately. We want the community to stand up, stand beside us… and one of the ways they can do that is continue to feed us information.”

“Today it was a young man who was hanging out outside a bus station who was killed,” Umbrino said. “Tomorrow it could be one of your family members.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.