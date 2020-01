ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that happened on North Clinton Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a man stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.