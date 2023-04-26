ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman and man were hospitalized Wednesday after a double shooting on Chili Avenue in the City of Rochester.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Investigators say an off-duty police officer was nearby at the time of the shooting and began rendering first aid to the victims, an 18-year-old woman and a man in his 30s.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police say the woman is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

