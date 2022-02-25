ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is searching for suspects following an overnight home invasion robbery and shooting Friday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of Colvin Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a home invasion. Upon arrival they were told that suspect(s) entered an occupied home with at least one firearm and demanded property.

Officials said the suspect(s) fired at least one gunshot from inside the home while the crime was committed.

Police say no-one was struck by gunfire and there are no injuries to anyone inside the residence.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.