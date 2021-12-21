Police investigate after home is struck by gunfire on Melville St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family residence on the 300 block of Melville Street was struck by gunfire, penetrating at least one room where three young children were sleeping Monday night.

According to officials, Rochester Police received a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds at around 10 p.m. Upon arrival officers were able to confirm that the projectiles made their way into the home.

Authorities say that the children aged 2,6 and 8 were sleeping at the time and were not hurt.

The area where the incident occurred was closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for about an hour.

Rochester Police does not have any suspect in custody at this time. The investigation continues.

