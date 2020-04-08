Breaking News
RPD investigate shots fired, issued shelter-in-place on High Street
Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus

Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Lorraine Maradiaga (Carollton Police Dept.)

CARROLLTON, Texas— Police in Texas have arrested a teenager who allegedly claimed she had contracted coronavirus and planned to infect others.

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats for content she posted on Snapchat.

According to police, this is a third-degree felony charge.

According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police said they “currently have no proof” the suspect tested positive.

Maradiaga was arraigned and her bond was set at $20,000 before she was transferred to the Denton County Jail. She is ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon release from custody as a precaution, police said.

