Police identify victim, suspect in Ithaca stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim and suspect in Wednesday’s fatal stabbing near Cornell University.

Twenty-eight-year-old Denzil Dexter Cummings has been identified as the suspect, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Police say Cummings was believed to be in the Benson Road, Asbury Road, & Collins Road area of Lansing. However, no actual sightings have been verified and there have been no reportable incidents involving the subject in the Lansing area.

With no verified sightings, police are still asking individuals to be cautious and aware of their personal safety (i.e. locking doors, vehicles and other outside buildings) for precautionary measures.

The victim has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Kennan Orson Michael Paul.

Both the suspect and victim were here from out of town working on a construction project at the Gunn Hill Apartment complex.

The Sheriff’s Office, Ithaca Police, and State Police are continuing in the pursuit and investigation of this incident and will update when information becomes available.