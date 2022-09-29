ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening.

65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide.

The investigation is continuing and officers said that no further details will be released at this time. If you have any information police ask that you call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.