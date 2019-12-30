Police identify victim in Friday’s Copeland St. homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police officials have identified the victim in a recent homicide on Rochester’s northeast side.

Authorities say 21-year-old Bryan McDonald of Rochester died from a gunshot wound last week.

Police responded to a Copeland Street home around 1:30 p.m. Friday for a reported burglary in process with possible shots fired inside the home.

Upon arrival, police set up a perimeter, and once deemed safe, officers entered the home to look for potential victims. Once inside they found McDonald, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Breaking: one confirmed dead on Copeland street in Rochester. Little details at this time stay with @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ysLa3bcaZo — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) December 27, 2019

No suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in connection to this incident is asked to call Rochester police or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.