Police identify man fatally shot near Bennington Dr. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police identified the victim of the Bennington Drive shooting as 31-year-old Laquan Ealey of Greece.

According to investigators, Ealey was pronounced dead at the scene of 29 Bennington Drive earlier Friday.

The Rochester Police Department located the man in the parking lot of the location. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on October 17th.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this case.

