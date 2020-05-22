Police ID man killed on Boardman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identification of the man killed on Boardman Street in the Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood.

56-year-old Todd Hamilton, from Austin, Texas was killed.

Officers responded to 30 Boardman Street in the Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. for the report of a “suspicious condition.” Upon arrival, found discovered Hamilton deceased. RPD officials said it was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157 or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.

