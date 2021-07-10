Woman dies from injuries after attacked by hatchet

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by a suspect armed with a hatchet, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officials said on Saturday, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to Chili Avenue to assist the Rochester Fire Department with the “report of a person bleeding heavily.”

Upon arrival officers found 47-year old Heather Majors suffering serious injuries resulting from “being attacked by a suspect armed with a hatchet.” Majors was transported to the University of Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Majors died as a result of the injuries.

There is no one currently in custody. Police said that although no additional information will be released at this time, they believe it was not a random attack.

The Rochester Police Departments Majors Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss