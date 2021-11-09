4 teens sustain minor injuries after shooting near Clifton St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four separate teenagers were involved in a shooting that took place near Clifton Street and Henion Street in Rochester around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the four victims involved in the incident are currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to police, three females and one male each sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Rochester Police identified two 16-year-old females, one 15-year-old male and another 15-year-old female.

All four victims were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further examination.

An investigation is ongoing at this time with officers blocking access to the area. Clifton Street remains closed off from Epworth Street to Woodward Street.

Large RPD presence on Clifton St. Clifton appears to be blocked off from Epworth st to Woodward st. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/iWwT1VJIYR — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) November 10, 2021

No further details are available at the time.

