Suspect in custody after crashing car into fence during police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after crashing a vehicle during a police chase Tuesday morning in Rochester.

Rochester police officials say an investigator observed a “subject committing a serious crime,” adding that the investigator then broadcasted the subject’s description.

Authorities say officers responded and located the individual getting into a vehicle and a traffic stop was attempted, but police say the suspect fled in the vehicle.

Officials say a short pursuit followed where the subject ultimately crashed the vehicle into a fence near the intersection of Bernard Street and Hudson Avenue on the city’s northeast side around 11 a.m.

Police say the suspect reached for a handgun and then was tackled by an officer. The individual was then taken into custody and the weapon was recovered by police, according to law enforcement.

The suspect was identified by police as 48-year-old Kharye Jarvis.

Officials say Jarvis is currently on New York State Parole for a conviction of Manslaughter 1st until 2031.

He was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree

Violation of Parole

