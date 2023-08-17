ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police chase Wednesday evening in Rochester has resulted in a weapon and drug charges arrest, according to New York State Police.

The chase went throughout the city until it ended on Dewey Avenue. Troopers said the suspect, 36-year-old Amika Hicks, had a handgun and illegal drugs.

Troopers said that this gun was found in the suspect Amika Hicks’s possession. (Photo/New York State Police)

During the investigation, troopers learned that Hicks was on probation for a DWI conviction back in 2021.

She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and currently faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree, and obstructing governmental administration.