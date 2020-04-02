Police chase ends in crash on West Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was involved in a police chase on Wednesday night that ended in a crash on West Ridge Road at Bernice Street.

According to the RPD, officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle on North Clinton Avenue. The driver had a firearm and was wanted in relation to a series of home invasion robberies. He failed to yield to officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The driver crashed into an RPD marked patrol vehicle at 662 West Ridge Road.

The whole pursuit lasted 12 minutes and there were no injuries to any citizens or police officers during that time. However the alleged suspect was taken to Rochester General Hospital and treated for a bite wound from a Rochester Police K-9 during the arrest.

Charges against the suspect are pending as the investigation continues.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.