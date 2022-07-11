ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old city resident was arrested after initiating a 30-minute police chase following a carjacking at gunpoint on Resolute Circle Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Resolute Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were pointed to the victim’s fleeing vehicle.

Officials chased down the stolen car, and once within reach, attempted to stop it. The suspect, however, fled and initiated a pursuit that lasted around 30 minutes and covered several miles.

The driver was eventually arrested after being involved in a single-car crash near River Road in Scottsville. Investigators say he was an 18-year-old from Rochester.

The teenager was treated for leg pain and awaits pending charges Monday morning.

