Police: Canandaigua man attempted to meet 14-year-old for sex

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested after police say he attempted to meet with a 14-year-old for sexual activity.

56-year-old Robert Schaefer was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted criminal sex act in the second degree.

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, Schaefer used social media and attempted to lure a 14-year-old child for the purpose of sexual activity. A Canandaigua police detective was posing as the child.

Schaefer did meet the detective and was arrested and transported to the Ontario County Jail for CAP arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss