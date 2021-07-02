Police: Canandaigua man attempted to meet 14-year-old for sex

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested after police say he attempted to meet with a 14-year-old for sexual activity.

56-year-old Robert Schaefer was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted criminal sex act in the second degree.

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, Schaefer used social media and attempted to lure a 14-year-old child for the purpose of sexual activity. A Canandaigua police detective was posing as the child.

Schaefer did meet the detective and was arrested and transported to the Ontario County Jail for CAP arraignment.