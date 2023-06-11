ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is critically injured after a shooting on Genesee Street Sunday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said they arrived at the area and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

The man was taken by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery. He is in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. RPD said that the investigation is still ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.