ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a 45-year-old woman was stabbed Monday morning.

Officials say officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residents on Rosemount Street for the report of a person stabbed at the location.

Police say a 45-year-old woman was babysitting at the location when a 15-year-old became upset with her and stabbed her in the arm.

Police say the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody.