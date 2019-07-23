Police searching for man in connection to body found in garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man in connection to the death of Samuel Ortiz, a Rochester man whose body was found in a Rochester garage, whose SUV was found aflame in Florida, and who was reported missing earlier this month.

Police say the man in these photos may have information related to the death of 39-year-old Ortiz.

Ortiz was reported missing after he was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on July 7 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on July 9, a blue Chevrolet Equinox that belonged to Ortiz was found engulfed in flames on Russell Lane in the community of Brandon, Florida.

On July 13 police responded to Lakeview Park for the report of a deceased person in a garage. Rochester police announced the body was Ortiz on July 16.

Police say Ortiz’s bank card was stolen and used in the area of Lake Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue around the time of his disappearance.

Rochester and Florida police are continuing to investigate the death of Ortiz and ask anyone who can identify the person pictured above to call 911.