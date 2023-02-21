ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that may be connected to a fatal Hudson Avenue hit-and-run, and offering a reward for information.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Stephan Perrysmith, 29, was hit by a vehicle while crossing Hudson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on May 2, 2021. He died on June 10, 2021.

Police released photographs of a vehicle Tuesday, asking anyone who recognizes it to call Sergeant David Joseph at 428-9910 or Investigator Jason Leckinger at 428-6448, or email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.

Investigators are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.