ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking the public for help identifying someone who may be connected to a string of armed gas station robberies.

According to investigators, the person in the photos below may have information about gunpoint robberies at a number of gas stations along the east side of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-3680 or email PSI@CityofRochester.gov.