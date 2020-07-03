Police are seeking help identifying suspect believed to be involved in 7 incidents across Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man suspected to be involved in seven incidents across the city.

Patrol Section Investigations, Goodman Section, and Central Section list these incidents:

On June 27, 2020, at 5:40 a.m., a male attempted to enter a victim’s apartment in the 30 block of South Goodman Street.

On June 27, 2020, at 2:45 a.m., a male approached three females and attempted to inappropriately grab them in the area of 420 Oxford Street. The male fled in a dark older Dodge Neon towards Monroe Ave.

On July 1, 2020, at 12:40 a.m., a male followed the victim up her driveway and, inappropriately touched her on Washburn Street. The male ran to a dark colored sedan and drove away towards Mt. Vernon Street.

On July 1, 2020, at 11:55 a.m., a male followed a victim in the 200 block of Culver Road. The male approached the victim, and inappropriately grabbed her.

On July 2, 2020, at 8:20 a.m., a victim was jogging on Park Avenue and Argyle Street when a male emerged from bushes and aggressively followed her while recording her with his cellphone. The suspect followed the victim into an apartment building but fled when he was confronted.

On July 2, 2020, at 10:40 a.m., a male followed a victim into the parking garage at 28 North Fitzhugh Street and inappropriately touched her.

On July 2, 2020, at 2:06 p.m., a male approached a victim in the area of 30 North Fitzhugh Street and exposed himself to her before fleeing on foot.

RPD provided this description of the man:

Black male, late teens to early twenties, short dreads/braids, stonewashed jeans (sometimes black sweatpants), white socks, black Nike flip-flops, blue hat with red logo (likely Buffalo Bills), and a black long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information or see him, RPD asks that you call 911.

If you recognize him, please call 911, 311, or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.