Police: 5-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Ravine Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a 5-year-old child is in the hospital after a hit-and-run on Ravine Avenue Sunday evening.

The child ran into the road shortly after 6:30 and was hit by a car traveling westbound. The driver continued driving, leaving the scene. Police say while there is no one currently in custody, they’re following up with several leads and witnesses.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries to his upper and lower body. He is in stable condition and with family.

Ravine Avenue between Tacoma Street and Maryland Street have reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.