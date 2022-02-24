ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after a pair of shootings Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Boys and Girls Club around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival investigators located the victim but learned the shooting had occurred elsewhere.

Officials believe the 18-year-old male was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the nearby area.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Strong Hospital.

Nearly an hour later officers were dispatched to Burrow Street for a separate shooting. Once at the scene, they located a 19-year-old male who had at least one gunshot wound to the lower extremity.

Authorities say he was transported to Strong Hospital with what was deemed as minor injuries.

Rochester police are currently investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

