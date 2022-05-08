ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two city residents were hospitalized following separate overnight shootings in Rochester Sunday.

The first incident one occurred on Alphonse Street near Thomas Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least once in his lower body. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are non life-threatening.

Police officials said a person of interest was located during the preliminary investigation.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two parties and there is no cause for concern for local citizens,” investigators with the Rochester Police Department said.

The second shooting took place around the same time on Ferncliffe Drive near Clifford Avenue. Officers located evidence of gunshots that had been fired in the area upon their arrival.

Authorities said a 28-year-old woman from Rochester was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. She had been shot at least one time in her upper body, causing her non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody connected to the shooting on Ferncliffe Drive. Both shootings are under investigation at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.