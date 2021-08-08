Police: 19-year-old man shot on Backus Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after having been shot early Saturday evening in Rochester.

Once on Phelps Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police located the victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD says the shooting occurred on Backus Street and the victim ran to Phelps Avenue to seek aid.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.