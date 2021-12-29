Police: 18-year-old shooting victim in Rochester not intended target

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon near Pardee street.

Police say the 18-year-old, who lives out of state, was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Pardee Street when he was hit by a bullet in the lower body. Officials say he took himself to Rochester General Hospital were he was treated for his injuries which were deemed non-life threatening.

Authorities say he is believed not to be the intended target and just a victim of circumstance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 as police continue to investigate this situation.

Pardee Street was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

