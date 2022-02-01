ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds following an altercation near the area of 1600 block in Dewey Avenue Tuesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Rand Street around 7:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a teenage victim suffering from stab wounds to the upper body.

The teenager was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the incident occurred during an altercation, and there is no indication that the victim was on his way to school at the time of the stabbing.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

