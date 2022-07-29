ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Carl “CJ” Lore of Pittsford man was indicted this week on a bevvy of charges, including kidnapping, assault, and weapons charges, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. He was arrested earlier this month after a domestic altercation in which he tied up a person and threatened them with an illegal handgun.

Charges Lore was indicted on:

Kidnapping in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Strangulation in the Second Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Menacing in the Second Degree

Two counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Background:

According to police reports and victim statements obtained by News 8, Carl “CJ” Lore, 38, and his then-girlfriend were in his home on July 2 when she indicated she wanted to end the relationship. Lore punched her in the chest and again in the leg before getting rope and tying her hands and feet.

The victim told police Lore continued punching her legs and hurting her while saying she wasn’t going to leave him, “and put him through emotional distress.”

At that point Lore allegedly untied the victim and ordered her into his basement, where he tied her up again, this time putting a sock in her mouth. The victim said he told her she didn’t deserve to live, then went upstairs to get his gun.

The victim said she was able to get her legs free while Lore was upstairs. She attempted to run out a back door, but Lore hooked his arm around her neck and threw her down the 12-15 basement stairs while her arms remained tied behind her back.

The victim told police Lore got on top of her at the bottom of the stairs, holding his gun and saying if the police came he would kill her then die in a shootout.

Lore was also one local person who said his biological father is a local doctor, Dr. Morris Wortman, who is accused of inseminating a patient with his own sperm. Lore said he’d learned Dr. Wortman is his father through an Ancestry.com DNA test a few years ago

Lore described it as “earth-shattering.”

“This is very difficult news, to find out the person you thought your father was, really isn’t your father,” said Lore, “And for me that is the first bit of information – My father, that I thought was my father, really isn’t. And Dr Wortman is my biological father. That’s what hurt me the most, anyway.”

In a recent lawsuit, Wortman is accused of inseminating a patient with his own sperm instead of donor sperm. The lawsuit was filed by a Geneseo woman who alleges she discovered she had several half-siblings through DNA tests.

“There can’t be a way for a kid to be created by a stranger and never know their medical history,” Lore explained, “or who their potential siblings might be, or where they might be, so they don’t end up having an issue.”