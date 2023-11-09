ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Cornell University student and Pittsford native will be in federal court Thursday morning after he was accused of making threats to kill or injure Jewish students on campus.

21-year-old Patrick Dai, a junior at Cornell, will be in federal court in Syracuse on Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. He was charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.

Dai was accused of writing online posts threatening to kill and rape Jewish students on campus and “shoot up 104 West” — a dining hall that predominantly serves Kosher food.

According to the federal complaint, the posts also threatened to behead Jewish babies and to bring an assault rifle to shoot Jewish people. The complaint also says Dai admitted to writing these posts.

Dai waived his right to a bail hearing. He is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.