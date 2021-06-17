Pittsford man going to prison for 18 years for production of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pittsford man who was convicted of production of child pornography was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release.

Investigators said that between August 6 and August 12, 2019, Luke Vuittonet, 21, of Pittsford, produced digital photographs depicting a minor victim engaged in prohibited sexual conduct. The images were produced on Vuittonet’s cellular telephone.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.