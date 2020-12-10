Pittsford man going to federal prison for defrauding health care programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Pittsford doctor was convicted of health care fraud on Thursday.

47-year-old Muhammad Cheema was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison. Cheema will also pay restitution totaling $813,495.48 to the victim health care benefit programs that he defrauded.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney John Field, between 2013 and 2017, Cheema submitted approximately 5,000 false claims for psychotherapy services that he did not render.

“Based on these false claims, the defendant obtained payments totaling approximately $218,368 from health care benefit programs, including those operated by Excellus, MPV and others. In addition, from time to time, in response to audits and otherwise, Cheema created false medical records in an effort to substantiate his fraudulent billings and conceal his scheme,” officials said in a statement.

