ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pittsford man was arrested after police said he shot himself while making several 911 calls.

According to the Greece Police Department, 25-year-old Abobakar Wali was driving through Greece and Rochester. It was alleged that he was making random 911 calls before he shot himself in the leg.

Wali was taken to a nearby hospital for the gunshot wound. While getting treatment, investigators recovered the gun he had, which led to his arrest.

Wali was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned and taken to the Monroe County Jail.