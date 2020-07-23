Pittsford man accused of assaulting a woman, running her over, and dragging her with stolen vehicle

WEBB, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police announced a Pittsford man was arrested Wednesday, saying he assaulted a woman, ran her over, and then dragged her with a stolen vehicle before leading police on a chase.

State police say they engaged in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Utica. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Eric Baker, was later located in the Herkimer County town of Webb, where he was accused of assaulting a woman at a gas station on Whitesboro Street.

State police say he ran her over and dragged her with the stolen vehicle. She was later transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released with minor injury.

During the pursuit, state police say Baker struck two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

Once apprehended, Baker was arrested and charged with:

three counts of third degree criminal mischief

second degree reckless endangerment

third degree criminal possession of stolen property

third degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Baker was arraigned in the Indian Lake Town Court and turned over to the custody of Utica Police where he was charged and released with appearance tickets.