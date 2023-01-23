ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested Friday for a robbery at a Pittsford jewelry store was also a suspect in a string of car thefts, according to investigators.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Rochester resident Zeaquan Walker asked to see jewelry at The Source Fine Jewelers on January 16, then brandished a weapon at an employee who followed him out of the store.

Investigators say they “quickly” identified Walker as a suspect. They allegedly found a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery in Greece, but no one was inside. According to the MCSO, Walker had been arrested earlier that day after running from Rochester police in a different stolen vehicle.

The MCSO, RPD, Greece Police Department, and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office determined Walker was a suspect in multiple car thefts and other jewelry thefts. He was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Investigators say Walker has seven other open felony cases dating back to February 2022, and a pending felony case in Ontario County.