PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies received a domestic incident call Wednesday in the town of Phelps at around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies arrived to the residence of Sage Wayman and Leif Jacobson, both 25, on Trimble Road.

After investigating, deputies arrested Wayman for driving while intoxicated. She was transported to Ontario County Jail.

Wayman will answer to the charges at a later date at Phelps Town Court.