ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Phelps man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, on child pornography and drug distribution charges.

Timothy Wright, 33, was convicted of production of child pornography and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Police began investigating Wright in July 2019, after Snapchat alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user uploading suspected child pornography, prosecutors said. Police searched Wright’s house in May 2020, where they found 8,462 photos and videos of child pornography, including a video and pictures of Wright sexually abusing a minor.

According to prosecutors, Wright gave methamphetamine to his wife Alicia Wright, who sold the drugs to an undercover police officer. Investigators found roughly $10,000 in cash and just over 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

Alicia Wright was sentenced to one year in prison.