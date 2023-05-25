ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 37-year-old Phelps resident pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography Thursday, according to prosecutors.

According to the Assistant U.S. Attorney on the case, the FBI in Rochester received information on January 20, 2023, from the FBI in Alaska that an individual in Phelps may have been responsible for exchanging child pornography with an individual in Alaska. A subsequent investigation determined that individual was Eric Passalacqua.

Investigators say on January 24, a search warrant was executed at Passalacqua’s residence in Phelps. Passalacqua’s phone revealed to have 600 images of child pornography, including images that Passalacqua produced, depicting a minor victim. He also admitted to producing images of another minor victim, according to prosecutors.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine. Passalacqua’s sentencing is scheduled for August 24.