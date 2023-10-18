ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Phelps man is going to prison for 20 years after being sentenced on child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Eric Passalacqua, 37, will also get 15 years of supervised release and pay $21,000 in restitution after being convicted for the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

In January of this year, the FBI in Anchorage connected with the local FBI office after tracking information that Passalacqua was exchanging child porn with someone in Alaska. That led them to his home in Phelps, where investigators located 600 images on his phone, including several produced of a minor victim.

Prosecutors also said Passalacqua admitted to producing images of a second minor victim. He pleaded guilty to the child porn charges back in May.