ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Phelps man was arrested and charged with production, receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography Tuesday, after the FBI flagged internet traffic from Alaska.

Eric Passalacqua, 36, got the FBI’s attention on January 20, when investigators in Anchorage told those in Rochester that he may have exchanged child pornography with someone in Alaska.

Investigators searched Passalacqua’s home on January 24, allegedly finding child pornography on his phone. They say those files included images of a minor victim taken by Passalacqua.

Passalacqua was also arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on January 24 and charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. Investigators say he had sexual contact with a 6-year-old child in June.

Passalacqua faces a 15-to-30-year prison sentence on the child pornography charges if convicted.