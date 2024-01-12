ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Police Department arrested a man in connection to a reported stabbing Thursday night.

CPD said around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to Saltonstall Street for the report of an assault involving a knife where a person was being rushed to Thompson Hospital. The victim was later sent to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, officers determined that 37-year-old Robert Taylor of Phelps confronted the victim leading to a fight. They said he allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

According to CPD, Taylor was later located at his residence in the Town of Phelps where he was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the first degree.