Phelps 7-Eleven robber who spurred 3-county manhunt pleads guilty

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who kicked off a three-county manhunt last fall has pleaded guilty, according to Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts.

Brandon Burgess, 28 of Lyons, was accused of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Phelps back in September.

He was originally charged with second degree robbery and third degree larceny, but Wednesday he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, theft of the vehicle used in the robbery, and theft of tools from a Thruway project.

Burgess will be sentenced February 19 and he’s facing five years in prison, plus five years post-supervision.

As part of the guilty plea, Burgess has waived his right to appeal, according to Ritts.

The three-county manhunt for Burgess forced the closure of a school in Lyons.

“I didn’t want the children and students walking home while we were doing these search operations,” said Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts on the decision to close schools in Lyons back in September.

Burgess was also identified by authorities in videos on YouTube where he was seen making threatening comments. Officials at the time said the videos he posted made him a danger to himself and the community.

“I know he has been in some trouble before but nothing major. He paid for what he did before and we all thought he was getting his life straightened out and with his dad passing a few months ago it just seemed to take a downward spiral from there,” said Burgess’ cousin Wendy Jermyn back in September.

During Burgess’ arraignment, whenever the public defender would speak on his behalf, Burgess would say “I can talk for myself, I’m a social media star.” On the way out of court, he told his family to keep watching his YouTube channel saying, “this is just the beginning.”

