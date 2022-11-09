BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An individual was detained Wednesday for throwing a brick at the FBI Buffalo Field Office, authorities announced.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at the FBI Buffalo Field Office located at 1 FBI Plaza. The individual allegedly approached the office, and threw a brick multiple times at the lobby window, shattering it.

Interior screens prevented the individual from getting into the building. Authorities said they were able to detain the individual without issue. Nobody was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation, and the FBI is working with the U.S. Attorney’s office to determine any potential federal charges.

Details are limited at this time, and no further information about the person has been made available.

